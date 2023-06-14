Joe Gorga Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Louie Ruelas, Calls Him a 'Woman Abuser' During 'RHONJ' Reunion
There is clearly no love lost between Joe Gorga and Louie Ruelas.
During the third installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, the contractor and the businessman got into a heated screaming match, as Gorga accused Ruelas of being a "woman abuser."
“You know what you are? You’re a woman abuser, brother, that’s what you are. That’s why I don’t respect you, and I held it in for so long," Teresa Giudice's brother screamed at her new husband.
Ruelas — who wed the Skinny Italian author last year — quickly denied the stunning accusation, while Gorga refused to explain any further about his statement, hinting at the allegations made by the entrepreneur's ex.
“Don’t say that to my husband! He treats me f****** amazing,” Giudice shouted at her sibling regarding her spouse, before Ruelas jumped in to add that Gorga will “meet [his] match one day.”
“Why are you doing that to him? He welcomed you,” Melissa Gorga yelled at her sister-in-law and the newest addition to their disjointed family.
- Gia Giudice Slams Uncle Joe Gorga for Claiming She Made Comments About His Wife Melissa During 'RHONJ' Reunion
- Melissa Gorga Shares Fan Post Calling Her the 'Star' of 'RHONJ' Amid Nasty Feud With Teresa Giudice
- Joe Giudice Claims He Knows for a 'Fact' That Joe and Melissa Gorga Worked With the FBI to Put Him and Ex-Wife Teresa in Jail
Joe then clarified to Ruelas why they never got off on the right foot. “You can turn in a second, you’re good, you’re saying something nice, and then you’ll say, ‘in due time, in due time’ – in due time what?” he noted.
“In due time, you’re gonna regret this with your sister," Ruelas told Joe, before the 43-year-old quipped, “No s***! I regret it every day, it’s not me, bro."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Later on in the episode, tensions rose to an all-time high when Joe accused Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice of telling him that he could "do better" than the "On Display" singer after her mom and stepfather heard a salacious rumor about her allegedly stepping out on their marriage.
“You came over to the house, we said, ‘We heard a rumor about Melissa,’ and we didn’t believe that your wife cheated on you, we didn’t tell you your wife cheated on you,” Rueals claimed, adding that they wanted to tell them to get “ahead” of the rumor.