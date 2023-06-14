OK Magazine
Joe Gorga Gets Into Heated Screaming Match With Louie Ruelas, Calls Him a 'Woman Abuser' During 'RHONJ' Reunion

joe gorga luis pp
Source: bravo
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

There is clearly no love lost between Joe Gorga and Louie Ruelas.

During the third installment of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, the contractor and the businessman got into a heated screaming match, as Gorga accused Ruelas of being a "woman abuser."

joe gorga bravo
Source: bravo

“You know what you are? You’re a woman abuser, brother, that’s what you are. That’s why I don’t respect you, and I held it in for so long," Teresa Giudice's brother screamed at her new husband.

Ruelas — who wed the Skinny Italian author last year — quickly denied the stunning accusation, while Gorga refused to explain any further about his statement, hinting at the allegations made by the entrepreneur's ex.

joe gorga bravo
Source: bravo

“Don’t say that to my husband! He treats me f****** amazing,” Giudice shouted at her sibling regarding her spouse, before Ruelas jumped in to add that Gorga will “meet [his] match one day.”

“Why are you doing that to him? He welcomed you,” Melissa Gorga yelled at her sister-in-law and the newest addition to their disjointed family.

MORE ON:
Joe Gorga
joegorga bravo
Source: bravo

Joe then clarified to Ruelas why they never got off on the right foot. “You can turn in a second, you’re good, you’re saying something nice, and then you’ll say, ‘in due time, in due time’ – in due time what?” he noted.

“In due time, you’re gonna regret this with your sister," Ruelas told Joe, before the 43-year-old quipped, “No s***! I regret it every day, it’s not me, bro."

Source: OK!

Later on in the episode, tensions rose to an all-time high when Joe accused Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice of telling him that he could "do better" than the "On Display" singer after her mom and stepfather heard a salacious rumor about her allegedly stepping out on their marriage.

“You came over to the house, we said, ‘We heard a rumor about Melissa,’ and we didn’t believe that your wife cheated on you, we didn’t tell you your wife cheated on you,” Rueals claimed, adding that they wanted to tell them to get “ahead” of the rumor.

