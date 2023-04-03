OK Magazine
Is Meghan Markle Going Into Politics? Archewell Foundation Tax Filing Reveals She Hired PR Firm That Has Worked With The Obamas

By:

Apr. 3 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Is Meghan Markle eyeing a new career path?

Tax reports filed by the star and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation revealed that in 20210, they paid over $100,000 to Katie McCormick Lelyveld's PR firm, which has worked with the likes of Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

The filing listed the payment in return for "strategic support for social impact PR," so the news sparked speculation the mom-of-two, 41, could be running for office.

The move "gives you some indication about whether [Meghan] has political ambition," royal reporter Russell Myers recently noted to Sky News Australia. "Some people have said it's frankly ridiculous, but I wouldn’t bet against it."

This isn't the first time rumors swirled about Meghan going into politics. In fact, in 2020, an insider claimed her aspirations may have been what led them to move to America.

"One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics," the source told a publication a couples of years ago. "I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
However, one insider countered that notion by insisting, "While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself."

Elsewhere in Archewell Foundation's tax report, it was disclosed that Harry and Meghan only worked one hour each week for the organization. However, an outlet noted that's a normal amount when it comes to weekly duties for a nonprofit.

In total, the organization gave out around $160,000 in salaries, though the Sussexes don't get paid for the 52 hours they work each year. In addition, the financial documents said the group raised $13 million from "two wealthy benefactors," with one of them widely believed to be the pair's pal Oprah Winfrey.

