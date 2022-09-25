Prince Harry Fears Final Draft Of Highly Anticipated Memoir Is 'Insensitive' To Queen Elizabeth II & King Charles III

As OK! previously reported, Charles is also preparing to ask his son to halt the release of the book.

"Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King," the source explained. "There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published. He has an obligation to the protect the crown."

However, an exclusive source claimed there is no chance that will happen with the pricey advance the Sussexes received.

"The book is done and it will come out — with or without Harry," a source dished to OK!. "Currently, he is updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but there have been zero discussions about killing the book. Zero."