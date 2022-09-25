Prince Harry Fears Final Draft Of Highly Anticipated Memoir Is 'Insensitive' To Queen Elizabeth II & King Charles III
Publishers were less than enthused by the first completed draft of Prince Harry memoir. The 38-year-old made tweaks to the highly anticipated royal tell-all and final approvals were made.
Now, following Queen Elizabeth II's passing and Prince Charles being named King, the Duke of Sussex is once again hard at work before the book's scheduled November release, out of fears he may offend the Royal family more than intended.
"The first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted," an insider spilled. "Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year."
The publishing house paid $20 million up front for the book deal, but this time, Harry is concerned that in light of recent events, some of Harry's chapters could be perceived as insensitive.
The insider added the royal is "desperate to get it refined" because "there may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King."
"He wants sections changed," the insider continued. "It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."
As OK! previously reported, Charles is also preparing to ask his son to halt the release of the book.
"Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King," the source explained. "There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published. He has an obligation to the protect the crown."
However, an exclusive source claimed there is no chance that will happen with the pricey advance the Sussexes received.
"The book is done and it will come out — with or without Harry," a source dished to OK!. "Currently, he is updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, but there have been zero discussions about killing the book. Zero."