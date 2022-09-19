Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Wear Queen Elizabeth II's Jewelry To Funeral In A Loving Tribute To Her Majesty
Queen Elizabeth II may have been peacefully laid to rest, but she will live in the hearts of the royal family forever.
Kate Middleton, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, proved this to be true by wearing the Queen's prized possessions of jewelry to her funeral on Monday, September 19.
Prince William and Prince Harry's respective wives were gifted the jewels years prior to the Queen's September 8 death.
In addition to stunning pearl drop earrings, Kate donned a four-strand pearl and diamond choker necklace, which she had occasionally stepped out in during special circumstances throughout the past few years.
The priceless accessory had previously been worn by King Charles III's first wife, Princess Diana, who died in 1997 from a tragic car accident at the age of 36.
The newly named Princess of Wales debuted the historical necklace for the first time back in 2017, when she attended Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip's 70th anniversary celebrations.
Kate has now worn the emblematic piece of jewelry to both the Queen and the patriarch's funerals, with the latter occurring in April 2021.
Her Majesty donned the stunning necklace several times throughout her life, with the most memorable sighting being her attendance to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday party in 1995.
Meghan matched her sister-in-law's heartfelt tribute to the late British monarch by wearing a pair of diamond and pearl stud earrings gifted to her by the Queen in 2018.
The only other time the Duchess of Sussex had been seen sporting the sentimental piece was during her first and only solo outing with the Queen in June of that same year.
As OK! previously reported, Meghan appeared heartbroken at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, as the mother-of-two was seen wiping away a single tear with her glove-covered finger during her final goodbye to the well-respected British ruler.
