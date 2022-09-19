Keeping Their Distance: Prince Harry & Prince William Did Not Interact During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The loss of the siblings' beloved grandmother has been extraordinarily difficult for them, especially with the media focusing in on their feud. "People need to just stop talking about all this stuff and focus on my grandmother," Harry allegedly relayed to a friend following the passing of Her Majesty.

According to an insider, William has a similar mindset, noting he has been "processing his grief and the death of his grandmother, rather than sitting there processing his relationship with Harry. The insider added that the father-of-three is "solely focused on doing what is right to honor the Queen."