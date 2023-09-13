Meghan Markle Branded 'Evil' by Estranged Sister Samantha After Refusing to Make Amends With Their Ill Father
Sister war?
Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, has gone on yet another rant to publicly bash the Duchess of Sussex. This time, the 58-year-old took a shot at the former royal for her nonexistent relationship with their father, Thomas Markle, who has recently suffered severe health issues.
On a recent episode of Shaun Attwood's Official YouTube podcast, Samantha declared, "For her not to make it right in my opinion is so unbelievably, it's like something Stephen King would write, it is evil. It is fundamentally evil – there is no other way to slice this apple."
"You know what? The Godd---- Mirror is going to crack one of these and I feel sorry for you when it does," she added.
Meghan has not had a relationship with her father or sister in years. She famously stopped speaking with her dad after he allegedly tipped off paparazzi just days before she and Harry tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Since then, the 79-year-old has suffered from a stroke and has been repeatedly hospitalized, however, Meghan has not made amends.
Earlier this year, Thomas opened up about the feud between him and his daughter.
In the interview, he divulged he would not want to "be buried" by Meghan, who claimed she "lost" her dad in her and Harry's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"She killed me and then mourned me. I refuse to be buried by her," he said.
Despite these remarks, the patriarch added, "I wish that we could sit down and talk. If she doesn't turn up for a stroke, if that doesn't move her, what would?"
Thomas alleged that the last time he heard from Meghan was over four years ago in what he described as a "hateful" letter. Although in Harry's memoir, Spare, he backed up his wife, writing, "There is nothing in that letter to be ashamed about."
"There are other things in that letter that are so hateful and so cruel, that I wouldn't put it out. And that's more protecting her than myself," Thomas concluded.