OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Branded 'Evil' by Estranged Sister Samantha After Refusing to Make Amends With Their Ill Father

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 13 2023, Updated 9:28 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sister war?

Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, has gone on yet another rant to publicly bash the Duchess of Sussex. This time, the 58-year-old took a shot at the former royal for her nonexistent relationship with their father, Thomas Markle, who has recently suffered severe health issues.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan dad
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018.

On a recent episode of Shaun Attwood's Official YouTube podcast, Samantha declared, "For her not to make it right in my opinion is so unbelievably, it's like something Stephen King would write, it is evil. It is fundamentally evil – there is no other way to slice this apple."

"You know what? The Godd---- Mirror is going to crack one of these and I feel sorry for you when it does," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan has not had a relationship with her father or sister in years. She famously stopped speaking with her dad after he allegedly tipped off paparazzi just days before she and Harry tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Since then, the 79-year-old has suffered from a stroke and has been repeatedly hospitalized, however, Meghan has not made amends.

meghan dad
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's father has recently experienced a health decline.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Thomas opened up about the feud between him and his daughter.

In the interview, he divulged he would not want to "be buried" by Meghan, who claimed she "lost" her dad in her and Harry's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"She killed me and then mourned me. I refuse to be buried by her," he said.

Despite these remarks, the patriarch added, "I wish that we could sit down and talk. If she doesn't turn up for a stroke, if that doesn't move her, what would?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Thomas alleged that the last time he heard from Meghan was over four years ago in what he described as a "hateful" letter. Although in Harry's memoir, Spare, he backed up his wife, writing, "There is nothing in that letter to be ashamed about."

"There are other things in that letter that are so hateful and so cruel, that I wouldn't put it out. And that's more protecting her than myself," Thomas concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.