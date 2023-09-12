Megyn Kelly Claims Meghan Markle's Attempt to Boost Her 'Likability Factor' Is 'Not Working': 'She's Underwater'
Megyn Kelly doesn't have high hopes for Meghan Markle's ability to be "rehabilitated" in the public eye after a year of ups and downs.
On the Tuesday, September 12, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist claimed Markle was headed in the "wrong direction" when it came to likability.
"You couldn't avoid the promo for this, this summer if you turned on your television," Kelly said. "Trying to get her back into people's mind so she can relaunch her career, maybe improve her likability factor. Well, it's not working."
The podcast host then cited a new poll conducted by Newsweek that revealed the Suits actress' popularity was allegedly down eight points since June, seemingly around the time Spotify announced that it would not be renewing Markle's "Archetypes" podcast.
"She's underwater in her net approval rating," she said. "33 percent of people reported their dislike for her, 31 percent said she was okay to them. I guess the rest don't have an opinion, but she's going in the wrong direction."
Kelly noted that Markle's husband, Prince Harry, is "liked by a few more" than his wife, "but they're both disliked."
"And so, you tell me whether it is possible at this point to rehabilitate Meghan Markle," she concluded.
This isn't the first time Kelly has commented negatively on the royal couple. As OK! previously reported, the podcaster declared that the pair stood in stark contrast to American values.
"They hate them in the U.K. and they hate them here too now. They have below water approval ratings," she claimed. "Working hard, that's an American value. No sense of entitlement, that used to be one of our values. Blame yourself, not others, that used to be one of our values."
"The reason people can't stand them and are still somewhat interested in them are yes, royals, but also, they represent everything most of us in this country stand against," she said at the time.