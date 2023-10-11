Meghan Markle 'Frightened' for Her Children's Futures in a Digital Age
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted the Archewell Foundation's first in-person event for World Mental Health Day in New York City where they educated audiences about the how the internet can impact younger generations.
During the forum, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she is anxious about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's social media usage.
"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," the actress told an audience on Tuesday, October 10. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
Meghan later congratulated the group on the work the Archewell Foundation has done to make the internet a safer place.
"They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me," the Suits star shared. "But I'm also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we've made in the past year."
"Everyone is affected by the online world and social media," she added. "We all just want to feel safe. I'm confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together."
The Duke of Sussex shared a similar sentiment to his spouse when speaking to the guardians.
"I think for us, for myself and my wife with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose," he exclaimed. "And provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they've been through."
Prior to the American-based royals arriving at their event, the duo visited the Brooklyn Marcy Lab Schools to meet with students to discuss the importance of protecting their media platforms.
"My husband was asking about online spaces because it's a place where so much community can be built, but there's also so much vulnerability," Meghan said, according to a press pool report. "There's a lot of saturation and, as parents, we can be hopeful knowing that your bright minds ... will be seen, valued and growing in the right direction."
Harry and Meghan's time in New York City aligns with their various passion projects. Meghan was famously accused of bullying royal staffers, and since leaving the palace, the partners have done advocacy work against mistreatment and the rise of trolling.
“Paparazzi still harass people, but the harassment really exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the story’s then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment," Harry said in an episode of Harry & Meghan.
“I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry explained. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”