Meghan Markle 'Frightened' for Her Children's Futures in a Digital Age

During the forum, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she is anxious about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's social media usage.

"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," the actress told an audience on Tuesday, October 10. "But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."