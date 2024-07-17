Meghan Markle Believes She Is 'Unfairly Picked on' by 'the American Public'
Meghan Markle is rebuilding her image after being branded a "Hollywood flop,'' but can the Duchess of Sussex handle the scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight?
"There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned – she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he added.
In March, Meghan revealed she will launch American Riveria Orchard, which is expected to retail fruit preserves, dog biscuits and wine. However, social media posts shared by the former actress' inner circle received some pushback.
"She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized," Quinn shared. "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her — she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."
Despite the negative attention Meghan received, American Riviera Orchard currently has over 600,000 followers on Instagram. OK! previously reported sources close to the mom-of-three applauded the company's ability to attract attention without being available to purchase.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider added.
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Focusing on Positivity' Instead of Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry
- Prince Harry Is Scrambling for 'More Sensational Material' for Paperback Copy of 'Spare': Source
- Sussex Support Meltdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deserted by High-Profile Pals Amid Popularity Collapse
An insider shared that the Suits star is focused on her latest endeavor, but the success of King Charles' Waitrose Duchy Organic could overshadow it.
"She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now she's competing with a royal rival," a source told an outlet. "She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market."
"She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although there are rumors of a competitiveness between Charles and Meghan, one royal commentator doesn't believe it.
"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," royal commentator Jennie Bond said. "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now."
“The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens," she added.
With Charles' work schedule and cancer treatment, Bond can't envision him focusing on something trivial.
"I really don't think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team,” Bond stated. “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are?"
“So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him," she added.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.