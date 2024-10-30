Meghan Markle May 'Give Her Blessing' for Her 2 Children to Visit King Charles in the U.K.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't traveled to the U.K. with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022, but the couple's new vacation home in Portugal could help their kids spend quality time with King Charles.
“Now, if it is deemed safe from a security standpoint, it’s likely she’ll give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa King Charles at some point," a source told an outlet.
“And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped," they added.
OK! previously reported experts don't think the Sussexes' new estate will end their ongoing feud with the Windsors.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"No one wants to run afoul of the king and Prince William – it's that simple," Andersen claimed. "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the king's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
Harry's memoir, Spare, greatly impacted his ties to William and Charles, but he remains friends with Eugenie.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
The Sussexes were asked to vacate their royal mansion, Frogmore Cottage, but owning a luxury estate on the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club could give them a coveted residency status within the European Union.
"By contrast, Portugal offers a ‘Golden Visa’ to wealthy investors in Portuguese real estate," Andersen shared. "The Golden Visa is more than just a status symbol, although it certainly is that. It enables the ultra-rich to travel throughout Europe unhindered… Not having to be dependent on a single passport is just another way for the wealthy to hedge their bets."
Since relocating to California, the Sussexes have been candid about their safety concerns when traveling to the U.K., and Harry admitted the Duchess of Sussex won't return to London unless he can guarantee she'll be safe.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
