Meghan Markle 'Gradually Managed to Upset Everybody' in the Palace After Trying 'So Hard' to 'Fit In'
Meghan Markle clashed with the royal family, and eventually, the Duchess of Sussex struggled to find people to advocate for her within The Firm.
"Meghan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place and Tina Brown, of course, is a very intelligent observer of the scene, and she's been doing it for a very long time," royal author told Hugo Vickers.
"For what it's worth, Meghan lost me as an ally, too, because when she first joined the royal family, the line I was taking was she's the first member to have addressed the United Nations," he noted.
When the Suits star first married Prince Harry, people were excited about what Meghan represented, but things quickly unraveled behind closed doors.
"There was so much that she could do, but she gradually managed to upset everybody, including Tina Brown, and that can't be a coincidence," Vickers noted. "The way I lost confidence when there was all that ridiculous nonsense about when Archie was born, and she wouldn't tell us."
"She was the first woman I've ever heard of who's given birth and subsequently gone into labour later on,” he continued.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex claimed she tried to meet the monarchy's expectations but failed to.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" Meghan emotionally shared. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
Aside from royal commentators and her in-laws, Meghan wasn't well-received by some of her employees. OK! previously reported Meghan was accused of mistreating staffers, and the scandal continues to follow her despite adamantly denying the claims.
“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters," a source told an outlet. “They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”
“Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace,” a courtier explained. “She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”
Despite the accusations surrounding Meghan, one palace insider noted that other members of the famous family also had a reputation for being high maintenance.
“There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit (when Harry and Meghan left the royal family), Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion," a courtier told an outlet.
"Princess Margaret regularly got people to hold out their hands to use as ashtrays, for example, and that’s just laughed off as hilarious eccentricity. Look at Prince Andrew, he was unbelievable to the staff," they continued.
Throughout her time in the U.K., Meghan struggled with her mental health, and the source wondered if her private struggles influenced her approach to being a boss.
“That said, there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments," they claimed. "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s---."
“But it was an incredibly fraught time, and I’m inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt," the insider noted. "She has said herself she was suicidal at times.”
