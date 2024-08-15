Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Losing 18 Members of Their Staff Suggests 'Something Is Wrong'

In 2021, Meghan Markle was accused of bullying her team, but the former actress adamantly denied the assertion. However, Kettler's exit continues to fuel speculation about the Sussexes' professionalism.

"The sad thing is all these employees have been chosen carefully," Chard explained. "They have previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performing companies and environments. I can only believe that Harry and Meghan are tricky customers and make it near impossible for their staff to excel in their roles."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales, and in fact, all the working royal family, seem to keep good relations, trust and communication with their staff," Chard pointed out. "They do not have a high turnover of staff. They steer a tight ship, and are very focused, workwise. This filters into their employees' support and work ethic."