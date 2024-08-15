OK Magazine
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Losing 18 Members of Their Staff Suggests 'Something Is Wrong'

By:

Aug. 15 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Prince Harry's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, stepped down after three months, and the executive's exit leads experts to wonder if the rumors about the Sussexes mistreating staffers are true.

"A revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan," Helena Chard told an outlet. "Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team."

"Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong," Chard added.

In 2021, Meghan Markle was accused of bullying her team, but the former actress adamantly denied the assertion. However, Kettler's exit continues to fuel speculation about the Sussexes' professionalism.

"The sad thing is all these employees have been chosen carefully," Chard explained. "They have previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performing companies and environments. I can only believe that Harry and Meghan are tricky customers and make it near impossible for their staff to excel in their roles."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales, and in fact, all the working royal family, seem to keep good relations, trust and communication with their staff," Chard pointed out. "They do not have a high turnover of staff. They steer a tight ship, and are very focused, workwise. This filters into their employees' support and work ethic."

Since leaving the U.K., the Sussexes have tried to build careers in Hollywood. However, losing their Spotify contract in 2023 resulted in them being branded as "grifters" by one of the company's executives.

"Harry and Meghan seem like rudderless ships," Chard stated. "They lack direction, jump on board many different ideas, think they are an authority on all these ideas, and then move on to something new."

"Josh Kettler's departure after just three months stands in sharp contrast to most of the top palace-based royal staffers who stick around for years or even decades in one capacity or another," Christopher Andersen explained.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry
In April, royal private secretary Samantha Cohen admitted that the partners struggled to retain staff during their time as royals.

"The revolving door of Sussexes' employees was made public in December 2018 after The Sunday Times accused Meghan Markle of being a challenging employer," Kinsey Schofield shared. "That is where we saw the birth of the ‘Duchess Difficult’ nickname."

OK! previously reported Kettler was hired on a "trial basis" and the decision to leave his position was "mutual."

"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what has been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."

"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

