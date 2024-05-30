Meghan Markle Is a 'Leading Figure' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shined while enjoying an unofficial tour of Nigeria — so much so, the Duchess of Sussex's star power was on full display while spending time in Abuja and Lagos.
"She [Meghan] is her own boss and there's a sense she doesn't want to let anyone down," body language expert Darren Stanton told an outlet. "She's a naturally good communicator and could speak to anyone she crosses paths with."
"Harry used to be very quiet and shy when out and about as a royal, whereas now he is very expressive with how he's feeling. He wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to be true to himself," Stanton added.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new lives in California while traveling around West Africa.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
While in Abuja, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised the Suits star's influence after the two women participated in a leadership panel.
“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," the Director General of the World Trade Center stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."
Aside from their household, the Invictus Games founder shared that he plans on taking on more international opportunities alongside Meghan.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
Despite the Sussexes receiving positive attention for their trip, Tom Quinn criticized the former actress for the outing.
"Of course, with Meghan’s well-publicized determination to be seen as a role model, a champion of the poor and marginalized and of women, a trip to Nigeria was a godsend," Quinn told an outlet. "She was able to meet women’s leadership groups and to make speeches about how pleased she was to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian."
"The problem as ever with Meghan is that the trip became less and less about Nigeria and its difficulties and more and more about Meghan," the commentator continued. "Much of what Meghan said about being herself 43 percent Nigerian and about how proud she was to be a role model, sounded like humble bragging."
