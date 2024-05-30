OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Is a 'Leading Figure' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry

meghan markle is leading figure in marriage prince harry
Source: MEGA
By:

May 30 2024, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shined while enjoying an unofficial tour of Nigeria — so much so, the Duchess of Sussex's star power was on full display while spending time in Abuja and Lagos.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle is leading figure in marriage prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"She [Meghan] is her own boss and there's a sense she doesn't want to let anyone down," body language expert Darren Stanton told an outlet. "She's a naturally good communicator and could speak to anyone she crosses paths with."

"Harry used to be very quiet and shy when out and about as a royal, whereas now he is very expressive with how he's feeling. He wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to be true to himself," Stanton added.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle is leading figure in marriage prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is her 'own boss' after leaving the royal fold.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new lives in California while traveling around West Africa.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle is leading figure in marriage prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle launched lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Article continues below advertisement

While in Abuja, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised the Suits star's influence after the two women participated in a leadership panel.

“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," the Director General of the World Trade Center stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle is leading figure in marriage prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on their professional brands.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from their household, the Invictus Games founder shared that he plans on taking on more international opportunities alongside Meghan.

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."

"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the Sussexes receiving positive attention for their trip, Tom Quinn criticized the former actress for the outing.

"Of course, with Meghan’s well-publicized determination to be seen as a role model, a champion of the poor and marginalized and of women, a trip to Nigeria was a godsend," Quinn told an outlet. "She was able to meet women’s leadership groups and to make speeches about how pleased she was to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian."

"The problem as ever with Meghan is that the trip became less and less about Nigeria and its difficulties and more and more about Meghan," the commentator continued. "Much of what Meghan said about being herself 43 percent Nigerian and about how proud she was to be a role model, sounded like humble bragging."

Stanton spoke to The Mirror.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.