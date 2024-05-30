Meghan Markle Is a 'Leading Figure' in Her Marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shined while enjoying an unofficial tour of Nigeria — so much so, the Duchess of Sussex's star power was on full display while spending time in Abuja and Lagos .

"She [Meghan] is her own boss and there's a sense she doesn't want to let anyone down," body language expert Darren Stanton told an outlet. "She's a naturally good communicator and could speak to anyone she crosses paths with."

"Harry used to be very quiet and shy when out and about as a royal, whereas now he is very expressive with how he's feeling. He wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid to be true to himself," Stanton added.