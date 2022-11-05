Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Was 'A Natural' Duchess But Sadly Refused To 'Learn The Ropes'

When Meghan Markle joined the royal family, it seemed as though the American actress — who had a love for charity and diplomacy — would be the perfect addition to the monarchy. But after just two years of being a Duchess, the mother-of-two and her husband, Prince Harry, abruptly left their positions.

However, according to royal expert Tom Bower, despite their ongoing claims and interviews, there might be more to the story than what the Sussexes have revealed.