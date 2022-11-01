Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Be Stripped Of Their Sussex Titles, Says Royal Biographer

Despite their longstanding monikers as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal biographer Tom Bower said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have no titles at all, citing their outspokenness about royal life.

According to the writer, Markle “is the person who has dictated this agenda” when it comes to speaking ill of the royal family, an alleged action he says is worthy of both her and her husband losing their titles.

“William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her," he said during a TV appearance this week, referencing King Charles III. and Princess Diana’s sibling.