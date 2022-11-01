Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Be Stripped Of Their Sussex Titles, Says Royal Biographer
Despite their longstanding monikers as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal biographer Tom Bower said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have no titles at all, citing their outspokenness about royal life.
According to the writer, Markle “is the person who has dictated this agenda” when it comes to speaking ill of the royal family, an alleged action he says is worthy of both her and her husband losing their titles.
“William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her," he said during a TV appearance this week, referencing King Charles III. and Princess Diana’s sibling.
“I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore,” he stated of the California-based couple, slamming them for “making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand.”
And while Bower has described the former actress as “highly intelligent [and] very sophisticated," he dissed Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, claiming the dad-of-two hasn’t even read his own work.
Bower isn’t the only royal biographer to speak out about the tome, which is set to hit shelves on January 10, 2023. Shortly after the book was formally announced on Thursday, October 27, author Angela Levin denounced the memoir as “cruel,” especially considering her prediction that the royal family will remain tight-lipped surrounding the younger Prince’s work.
"I think [publishing a tell-all book while] knowing his family won't sue and they won't answer back ... It's a one-way nastiness," she explained at the time.
While it’s unclear what, exactly, the book will entail, rumors have swirled that Harry tried to edit parts of it following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II back in September.
"They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” royal biographer Tina Brown explained of the project shortly after the Queen’s passing.
Bower’s recent comments come from a recent appearance on the UK-based program Good Morning Britain.