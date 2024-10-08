Meghan Markle Offered to Help 'Suits' Costar Patrick J. Adams With Podcast Despite 'Archetypes' Being Canceled After 1 Season

In 2023, "Archetypes" was greatly criticized by Hollywood executives after Spotify decided to part ways with Archewell Audio. In an interview, Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, explained the company's decision to cut ties with their various celebrity partnerships.

"We thought new innovation was needed to happen here," Ek told BBC. "We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues."

"And the truth of the matter is, some of it has worked, some of it hasn't," he added. "We're learning from those and we are moving on. We're learning from those and we are moving on and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward."