Meghan Markle Offered to Help 'Suits' Costar Patrick J. Adams With Podcast Despite 'Archetypes' Being Canceled After 1 Season
Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," might've received the boot from Spotify, but the Duchess of Sussex continued to offer her support of her former costar Patrick J. Adams for his new audio series.
“We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons,” Adams said on "Rewatch.'' “[But] upon hearing about the [Suits rewatch] podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in anyway.”
Meghan played Adams' love interest in the popular legal drama, and the Canadian-born thespian often defends the American royal.
In 2023, "Archetypes" was greatly criticized by Hollywood executives after Spotify decided to part ways with Archewell Audio. In an interview, Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, explained the company's decision to cut ties with their various celebrity partnerships.
"We thought new innovation was needed to happen here," Ek told BBC. "We thought we can come in and offer a great experience that both makes consumers very happy and allows new creators new avenues."
"And the truth of the matter is, some of it has worked, some of it hasn't," he added. "We're learning from those and we are moving on. We're learning from those and we are moving on and we wish all of the ones we didn't renew with the best of success they can have going forward."
Even though Spotify decided to no longer work with Meghan, the mom-of-two celebrated "Archetypes" joining Lemonada's roster in February.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer was equally enthusiastic about the endeavor, but the duchess has yet to release a second season of "Archetypes" or a new podcast.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to "Archetypes," and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Meghan won't publish additional audio content until next year.
“The relaunch of Meghan’s 'Archetypes' podcast got pushed back to 2025," an insider told Richard Eden, adding the “smaller podcast company is struggling to get off the starting blocks.”