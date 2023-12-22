Meghan Markle Is Using Her Instagram Cameo to Rebrand Herself as 'Fun' as She Ditches Her 'Victim' Narrative
Meghan Markle surprised fans after she made a cameo in a Clevr Blends video, and branding experts think the Duchess of Sussex is slowly changing her public image after a series of professional woes in Hollywood.
“This ‘fun’ side to Meghan is a clever way for the brand Clevr to get a lot of social media traction and engagement by using their famous investor,” culture expert Nick Ede said in an interview.
In the short clip, Meghan is seen laughing with the Clevr Blends team, as the duchess attempts to fist-bump a staffer but misses his hand.
“It’s also a way of showing Meghan in a new light that is both fun and frivolous,” he continued.
Since joining the monarchy and then leaving the royal family in 2020, Meghan quickly became a controversial figure globally. Going forward, Ede thinks the former blogger is moving away from her duchess role.
“Does it work? I think that Meghan is now such a polarizing figure that comments on the social media post are negative and not celebratory which is a shame, as the post was meant to be a showing off the success and hard work of the business," Ede explained.
The professional went on to say the actress is better off enjoying herself instead of “claiming her life is a misery because of what happened to her while in the royal family.”
“I think we will see a lot more personality-led content created that concentrates on Meghan as a media personality who is kind, compassionate, entertaining, and not afraid to poke fun at herself,” he continued.
Although Meghan was smiling in the video, Ede wondered if participating in the recording would help her image in the long run.
“Whether this will win over her detractors I’m not sure but from a brand point of view it’s the strongest and most authentic way to rebuild her reputation and credibility," he added.
Royal expert Phil Dampier told the outlet that Meghan “is not a stupid person.”
“I think she realizes that she and Harry have overdone the victim card,” he said. “She is also being advised by new PR people and I’m sure they have said they need to be more positive and not just live off criticizing the royal family.”
OK! previously reported Meghan attended Variety's Power of Women event on Thursday, November 16, and she focused on her professional goals instead of her in-laws.
"This industry is just so special. And you see how many women use the platform that they have and just channel it for good," Meghan said in an interview. "And I think it's more we support each other."
Over the years, Meghan has been an advocate for other women, and she admitted to being proud of the group of people attending the gala.
"It just amplifies the work, amplifies our community. I'm just thrilled to be back in it and to be able to sit in this room being such a good company tonight and also to focus so much on how it's the crossroads of entertainment meeting philanthropy," she gushed.
Ede and Dampier spoke to Daily Mail.