Meghan Markle Slammed by Her Father for 'Unusual' Response to Royal Racists Reveal

"The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual," Thomas said in an interview when asked about Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame.

Dutch copies of Endgame stated that King Charles and Kate Middleton commented on Prince Archie's skin tone, but sources close to the duchess clarified that she wasn't involved in the "penetrating investigation."

OK! previously reported a source said the Suits star "never intended" for the names to be public, and their identities were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."