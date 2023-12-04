Meghan Markle Slammed by Her Father for 'Unusual' Response to Royal Racists Reveal
Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, broke his silence surrounding the unintentional reveal of the infamous royal racists. Although Thomas and Meghan's relationship was strained by the lighting director's paparazzi scandal, he has been vocal about his disappointment in Meghan's recent decisions.
"The fact that Harry and Meghan have not publicly distanced themselves from this strikes me as unusual," Thomas said in an interview when asked about Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame.
Dutch copies of Endgame stated that King Charles and Kate Middleton commented on Prince Archie's skin tone, but sources close to the duchess clarified that she wasn't involved in the "penetrating investigation."
OK! previously reported a source said the Suits star "never intended" for the names to be public, and their identities were "not leaked to Mr. [Omid] Scobie by anyone in her camp."
Shortly after the biography was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands, Scobie blamed the mistake on a "translation error," but translator Saskia Peeters accused the journalist of including the senior royals in the copy she was given.
"As a translator, I translate what is in front of me," Peeters told an outlet. "The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch."
A Palace insider alleged the Sussexes shared the information with Scobie after Meghan admitted her in-laws spoke about Archie's complexion in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.
"There is no chance that Scobie has seen any kind of letter that he claims names the royal racists. There's only one place he would have got that from," the source said.
"It must have come from Meghan's camp directly," they noted. "That letter is under lock and key and no one from within the King’s circle would’ve briefed anyone about its contents."
During Meghan's 2021 television special, she refrained from saying who gossiped about Archie, as it would be "very damaging" to the monarchy. However, commentator Pauline Maclaran believes the royals' reputation won't be impacted by Scobie's slip-up.
"They [the Firm] will rise above it. The Queen (Elizabeth II) issued a statement after Harry and Meghan first made the claim in their interview with Oprah Winfrey," she said.
"Harry himself has tried to distance himself from those remarks by saying the royal family is not racist," the educator concluded. "He said there may be some unconscious bias. Harry and Meghan's documentary did not refer [to the allegation]. They have obviously tried to put it behind them. Omid Scobie is just resurrecting all this."
