Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Divided Over Celebrating Christmas in the U.K.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready for the holidays, but the Sussexes might not agree on how to celebrate Christmas.
“Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the U.K. this Christmas with family," a source told an outlet.
Harry is on the outs with the royal family, but the duke continues to spend time with Princess Diana's relatives.
OK! previously reported royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed King Charles hopes to reconcile with his youngest child after years of tension.
"If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge," the broadcaster shared. "[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry."
"However, to this day, after the release of [his memoir] Spare and the Netflix series, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done and not done – it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother," Fordwich continued.
When Harry settled down in the U.S., he began to publicly complain about his family, and his various tell-alls make it difficult for William and Harry to reunite.
"With Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust," Fordwich explained. "Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions. He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip.
"In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to his former royal family fold," she noted.
The Duke of Sussex flew to London for the WellChild Awards on Monday, September 30, but the Prince of Wales chose to spend time with David Beckham instead of attending the gala.
"William and Harry would not meet each other right now, even though they were just a very short distance away from each other," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed.
"This is of no surprise to me as the bickering between the two brothers continues," Pelham Turner noted. "And King Charles is occupied preparing for his Australian visit… Another nail in the royal coffin is when Prince William was seen at a charity helicopter event with none other than David Beckham, who was a friend of Harry’s, too."
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he complained about his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and accused the royal of leaking stories about other members of the famous brood.
"I think people have to realize that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla," journalist Christopher Andersen said. "There’s no criticism of Camilla. And unfortunately for Harry… Harry said some pretty devastating things about her."
"He made it clear that he felt she was… the villain in the piece," Andersen noted. "I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that."
Despite the rift between Harry and his relatives, William and Kate Middleton publicly acknowledged his 40th birthday, but royal watchers don't think the social media post was enough to end their rivalry,
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.
Sources spoke to Daily Express.