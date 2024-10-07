Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Divided Over Celebrating Christmas in the U.K.

Harry is on the outs with the royal family, but the duke continues to spend time with Princess Diana's relatives.

OK! previously reported royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed King Charles hopes to reconcile with his youngest child after years of tension.

"If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge," the broadcaster shared. "[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry."

"However, to this day, after the release of [his memoir] Spare and the Netflix series, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done and not done – it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother," Fordwich continued.