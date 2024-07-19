Zara Tindall Shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lavish 2018 Royal Wedding
Zara Tindall apparently shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lavish 2018 royal wedding just six months after the celebration took place.
According to a report, Tindall told her cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank that the ceremony was "very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding."
The spectacle of the celebration caused one royal photographer stress, as it was difficult for him to snap images of the gathering. OK! previously reported Arthur Edwards complained about the big day.
"I was there I hated the day, it was a miserable day," Edwards told an outlet. "I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible."
"Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me," he continued.
Harry and Meghan have been honest about their contentious relationship with the British press, but their disdain made it difficult for the people reporting on their wedding.
"I felt it was deliberate, with the British press, in many ways they were badly treated," the professional shared. "Harry was angry at us about things said about Meghan. Some of the things were pretty harsh. Some were pretty unfair."
"He was angry and I felt we were punished for that," Edwards noted.
In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan discussed the extravagant nature of the event.
"It was like having an out-of-body experience I was very present for. The night before, I slept through the night entirely, which is a bit of a miracle, and then woke up and started listening to "Going To The Chapel" to make it fun and light and remind ourselves this was our day," Meghan said. "We were both aware in advance of that this wasn’t our day, this was the day planned for the world."
In her wedding speech, Meghan gushed over their union.
“Let’s call this a modern fairytale. Once upon a time, there was a girl from L.A. Some people called her ‘an actress,'" Meghan told guests in a speech included in Harry & Meghan. “And there was a guy from London. Some people called him ‘a prince.' All of those people didn’t fully get it. Because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When the Sussexes first began dating, Meghan lived in Toronto while Harry was based in London.
"And after a month of long-distance courtship, they settle into the quiet of Botswana. And amidst whatever momentary worries that creep in, they look at each other and think, whatever world we’re in," Meghan continued. “They would love and garden and travel and laugh, and rack up more air miles than any couple could have."
“And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter. ‘Nothing can break us,’ they’d say. ‘For this love, she was a fighter," she noted.
Daily Express reported on Zara's comment.