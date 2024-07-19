Zara Tindall Shaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Lavish 2018 Royal Wedding

The spectacle of the celebration caused one royal photographer stress, as it was difficult for him to snap images of the gathering. OK! previously reported Arthur Edwards complained about the big day.

"I was there I hated the day, it was a miserable day," Edwards told an outlet. "I can tell you now it was the worst royal engagement I ever did, the worst royal wedding I ever did because Harry was determined to keep the newspapers away from it as much as possible."

"Everything was done on long lenses. It was hopeless. And when they went past in the carriage, they turned away from me," he continued.