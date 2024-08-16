Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Assigned 'Immense Security Presence' in Colombia as Couple Fights for Police Personnel in the U.K.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Colombia on Thursday, August 15, where the couple was reportedly given an "immense security presence" while traveling around the region.
According to a report, the pair was given a “14 car and police van convoys.”
OK! previously reported royal commentators were confused about the pair's choice to go to Colombia.
"I've never hidden my thoughts on these two, I really can't stand them if I'm honest. He's as wet and as hypocritical as they come, and she's one massive diva," Adam Brooks told GB News.
"It's a shame because in 2018, I threw a party for their wedding, the nation was on a buzz," Brooks continued. "I thought it would help race relations, and I thought it was great that he was marrying her, but she's just turned out to be a disaster. And I think she's nearly split up the royal family."
Labour Minister Bill Rammell was surprised by the Sussexes' decision to travel to Colombia while the duke fights for police personnel in his home country.
"As a minister, I went to Colombia three times, and I only went with protection officers because it's one of the most dangerous countries in the world," Rammell claimed.
"However, I think you can have some sympathy for him. He's a damaged young man, he lost his mother at a very early age and that's clearly scarred him," he continued. "He's estranged from his father and his brother, and speaking as a human being, not a monarchist, I think that's very sad."
In a documentary, Harry discussed his fears about taking Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the U.K.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the father-of-two said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry was stripped of his security privileges when he stepped down from his senior-level role, but he is expected to appeal the High Court's decision to rule in the High Court's favor.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
The Sussexes often claimed the British press fueled negative opinions about them and could potentially mobilize extremists.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
The Independent reported on the Sussexes' security.