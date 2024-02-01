Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Publicly Support Families Impacted by Cyberbullying After Senate Child Safety Hearing
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal advocates for anti-cyberbullying campaigns, and the duo published a statement celebrating the citizens who helped push for a congressional meeting about online protection and protocol for minors in this day and age.
"We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing," the couple said on their Archewell website.
"Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space," they continued.
In 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in New York to engage in a dialogue about the effects of trolling and digital abuse.
"This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing. The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms," they noted. "As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here.'"
The former senior royals have been meeting with caretakers negatively affected by mean comments on social media.
"Today, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a bi-partisan hearing on online child safety in front of a packed room including dozens of parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms," the partners announced.
"The Archewell Foundation has been working with many of these families to provide a support network for parents dealing with grief or who have children managing serious mental health conditions as a result of their exposure to harmful online content," they concluded.
OK! previously reported the Suits star was honest about the anxieties she has about her little ones using public platforms during the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit.
“A year ago we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it’s just that devastating,” Meghan said about the event's panelists.
“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” she confessed. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us."
The Duke of Sussex shared his spouse's sentiment in a short speech.
“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through," he told the crowd.