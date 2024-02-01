Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Publicly Support Families Impacted by Cyberbullying After Senate Child Safety Hearing

"Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space," they continued.

In 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit in New York to engage in a dialogue about the effects of trolling and digital abuse.

"This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing. The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms," they noted. "As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here.'"