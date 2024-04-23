Kate Middleton Breaks Protocol for Prince Louis’ Birthday as Royal Is 'Setting New Rules'

“I do think that people might be a little bit disappointed," Kinsey Schofield told GB News. "I don’t think it’s unfair if the Prince and Princess of Wales decide to set new boundaries after what they experienced at the beginning of 2024."

"I think that they were disappointed with the online speculation about what was going on and how some of those conspiracy theories translated onto mainstream media," the commentator continued."I think that was frustrating for them and they just might be setting some new rules that we’re going to have to abide by."