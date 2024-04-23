OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Breaks Protocol for Prince Louis’ Birthday as Royal Is 'Setting New Rules'

Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is back to sharing family photos with fans after her Mother's Day photo editing scandal, as the Princess of Wales decided to photograph her youngest child, Prince Louis, in honor of his sixth birthday instead of hiring a professional.

Source: @PRINCEANDPRINCESSOFWALES/INSTAGRAM

Prince Louis celebrated his sixth birthday.

“I do think that people might be a little bit disappointed," Kinsey Schofield told GB News. "I don’t think it’s unfair if the Prince and Princess of Wales decide to set new boundaries after what they experienced at the beginning of 2024."

"I think that they were disappointed with the online speculation about what was going on and how some of those conspiracy theories translated onto mainstream media," the commentator continued."I think that was frustrating for them and they just might be setting some new rules that we’re going to have to abide by."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was criticized for editing her Mother's Day photo.

Kate and Prince William were subjected to intense scrutiny after the princess altered a family portrait in honor of Mother's Day, and some onlookers wonder if the commentary influenced their post.

"We did hear from sources last month that they did intend to release a photo of Prince Louis," Schofield stated. “That obviously hasn’t happened. But I think one of the reasons for that is maybe because Catherine is usually the photographer."

“She was heavily criticized over the photoshopped photo and it might just not be a priority this time around," she noted.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William are balancing the princess' health and raising three kids.

OK! previously reported a royal insider shared that Kate's social media scandal is related to her being a millennial.

"There was no malintent. But it unleashed up a pent-up feeling that people wanted information — unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal, It was a complex reaction," a former palace aid told an outlet.

Kate quickly apologized for the mishap on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," Kate wrote.

Source: MEGA

Prince Louis was born in 2018.

Aside from altering family portraits, Kate often prepares treats for their birthdays.

“What we do know is typically the Princess of Wales stays up all night to bake the cake and jokes that she makes way more cake than the family can consume," the podcaster explained. “That’s a tradition she really enjoys and she loves the look on their faces when they wake up the next morning."

“That sugar rush is waiting, ready to go, and Louis is everyone’s favorite royal," she shared. “Of course, you’re going to roll out the red carpet for this guy because he is fun on wheels.”

Although Kate is currently battling cancer, an insider revealed the matriarch hopes to give her little one a memorable birthday celebration.

“With Kate’s health — and knowing what Kate is like as a person — she wants her son to have the best birthday possible, like any mother,” a palace insider told an outlet.

“She’s still going to try to make sure the day is as normal and as much fun for that child as possible, especially when they’re of that young age," they noted.

