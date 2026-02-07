Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leading 'Separate Lives' as They Work on Different Business Ventures: 'They’re Spending a Ton of Time Apart'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be going in different directions professionally, six years after their move from the United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 for the bright lights of Montecito, Calif., to pursue their own business endeavors separate from The Firm.

Prince Harry Is Tired of Hollywood

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the United States in 2020.

According to a source, Meghan, 44, wants to focus more on her cinematic projects, while Harry, 41, has grown weary of California. “Meghan is still laser focused on the Hollywood scene and building her brand, but Harry’s lost interest in schmoozing with Tinseltown types,” an insider told Star magazine recently. “It was a novelty at first. These days, however, that’s worn off and it’s just a bore to him," they added.

The Duke of Sussex Wants to Focus More on His Invictus Games Organization

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is bored of California.

“Harry is pouring all his energy into his Invictus Games Foundation and chasing speaking gigs wherever he can find them," the source continued about his charity he founded in 2014 that sponsors a sports competition for wounded servicemen every few years. The pair's professional roads “are going in different directions,” the insider said. “Harry and Meghan are on opposite schedules. As a result, they’re spending a ton of time apart.” The Suits star and the military veteran were seen together late last month at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to promote their Girl Scout documentary, Cookie Queens.

Meghan Markle Is Focused on Her Lifestyle Brand

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is keeping her eye on Hollywood.

The former actress is currently focusing on her As Ever lifestyle brand and recently debuted her Netflix special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration in December 2025. Despite Harry making a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance in the special, he still appears to be uninterested in being in front of the camera. “Fact is, the marriage is nowhere near as perfect as she likes to make it seem,” the source noted. “When the cameras are off, their lives are separate.”

Prince Harry Will Always Be the 'Spare' Royal

Source: MEGA Prince Harry feels like he is the 'spare' when compared to brother Prince William.