Meghan Markle Was 'Aware' of Cameras During Valentine's Day Outing With Prince Harry in Canada: Photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their Valentine's Day gearing up for the 2025 Invictus Games. The couple was all smiles while attending the Invictus GamesVancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebration, and body language expert Judi James noticed that the Duchess of Sussex appeared ready for any potential photo opportunities.
"Meghan appears to have been asked to take a photo on a man’s phone here and she responds in a way that suggests a blend of signals of being a good sport and a sense of awareness that she is herself on camera during the transaction," James told an outlet. "Her body language becomes cute and slightly tentative as she takes the camera and turns to photograph her husband."
The Suits star appeared enthusiastic about being back in the city she called home for several years.
Although Meghan seemed to snap an image of Harry for herself, James believes the gesture was done for a fan.
"Her smile looks more of a tentative giggle. Nothing about her ritual suggests normal snapshot behavior, making her look almost as though this is the first time she's taken a pic," she explained.
"There's no examining the image, waiting for the right moment and then that repeat snapping from better angles that we all do when we see the first pic could be better," James added.
Days before arriving in Canada, Meghan announced "Archetypes" would be returning after being axed by Spotify. OK! previously reported Meghan will be partnering with Lemonada for her next venture.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer gushed over the news.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to 'Archetypes,' and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs shared a similar sentiment.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.
James spoke to the The Mirror.