Meghan Markle Was 'Aware' of Cameras During Valentine's Day Outing With Prince Harry in Canada: Photos

Although Meghan seemed to snap an image of Harry for herself, James believes the gesture was done for a fan.

"Her smile looks more of a tentative giggle. Nothing about her ritual suggests normal snapshot behavior, making her look almost as though this is the first time she's taken a pic," she explained.

"There's no examining the image, waiting for the right moment and then that repeat snapping from better angles that we all do when we see the first pic could be better," James added.