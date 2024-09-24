Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Grappling With Being 'Genuinely Disliked' in Hollywood

Aside from their influence, royal watchers continue to question the duo's professionalism after their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, left his role in under three months. OK! previously reported a royal insider said the Sussexes were challenging to be around.

“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters," a source told an outlet. “They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”

“Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace,” a courtier explained. “She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”