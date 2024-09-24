Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Grappling With Being 'Genuinely Disliked' in Hollywood
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star power in Hollywood is beginning to dwindle, an insider claimed the couple is struggling to accept the changes regarding their reputation.
"Netflix was handing out vanity deals like candy at the time and so everybody just shrugged their shoulders and assumed their company wouldn't get much done despite the generous backing," a source told an outlet.
"But even Harry and Meghan naysayers would have been shocked at how little they've actually achieved," they added.
Harry and Meghan currently live in the exclusive community of Montecito, Calif., and their lavish lifestyle could be seen as insensitive to critics.
"And in the more austere climate of the industry in 2024 when thousands of people have lost jobs and the entertainment industry economy is struggling, there's now a genuine dislike and distrust towards them by some," the source continued.
Aside from their influence, royal watchers continue to question the duo's professionalism after their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, left his role in under three months. OK! previously reported a royal insider said the Sussexes were challenging to be around.
“The brutal truth is Meghan and Harry are the toughest of taskmasters," a source told an outlet. “They’re incredibly difficult to work for. The numbers don’t lie. To have almost 20 staffers quitting tells its own story. It’s unprecedented, even for a startup!”
“Meghan was accused of bullying during her brief time in the palace,” a courtier explained. “She denied the allegations and called them a ‘calculated smear campaign.’ Queen Elizabeth ordered a formal investigation, but Meghan was never officially cleared, and Her Majesty decreed that the results of the probe would be kept secret.”
The Duchess of Sussex was accused of mistreating her staff while working for the royal family, but she adamantly denied the assertion.
“It seems nothing has changed,” the courtier noted.
Former royal private secretary Samantha Cohen compared being a member of the Sussexes' team to "working with teenagers."
“Not being able to keep staffers raises a worrying question,” the courtier noted. “Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?”
“What may be most telling is the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee say they would take the job again if given the chance," a former employee shared.
The Suits star also fired back when the workplace scandal became public in 2021.
“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement back in 2021.
“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the rep noted.
Following the claims, the Sussexes went on to focus on anti-bullying campaigns through their non-profit, Archewell.
"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," the statement added. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
