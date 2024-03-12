Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Camp Mock Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail: They’d 'Never Make That Mistake'
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having the last laugh after Kate Middleton's photo debacle?
On Sunday, March 10, the royal, 42, released a new photo of herself alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, but people couldn't help but notice something was off.
Now, it seems like Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are thrilled to not be focused on after leaving the royal family in 2020. “This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make," a source told Page Six, adding that if they ever did this, they would "have been annihilated."
“The same rules do not apply to both couples," the insider added. “This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”
As OK! previously reported, leading photo agencies — Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty and AFP — all pulled the photograph after claiming it had been altered. "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," a "kill notification" reportedly released by AP read.
In the snapshot, Charlotte's hand looked off, and Kate, whose arms looked unusually long, was seen without her wedding ring. One day later, she released an explanation.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
In January, the palace announced Kate was undergoing abdominal surgery, but they've rarely updated the public since. Prince William was spotted with his wife in the car on March 11, but he's also been vague about her recovery, prompting people to speculate something is wrong.
"It's fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so as an isolated incident this is just an unfortunate error," author Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, explained via X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 11.
"But with the Palace's long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it's becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share," Scobie claimed.