OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Camp Mock Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail: They’d 'Never Make That Mistake'

meghan markle harry mocked kate photo shop fail
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 7:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having the last laugh after Kate Middleton's photo debacle?

On Sunday, March 10, the royal, 42, released a new photo of herself alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, but people couldn't help but notice something was off.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle harry mocked kate photo shop fail
Source: mega

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Now, it seems like Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are thrilled to not be focused on after leaving the royal family in 2020. “This isn’t a mistake Meghan would ever make," a source told Page Six, adding that if they ever did this, they would "have been annihilated."

“The same rules do not apply to both couples," the insider added. “This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle harry mocked kate photo shop fail
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mocked Kate Middleton's photo fiasco, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, leading photo agencies — Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty and AFP — all pulled the photograph after claiming it had been altered. "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," a "kill notification" reportedly released by AP read.

In the snapshot, Charlotte's hand looked off, and Kate, whose arms looked unusually long, was seen without her wedding ring. One day later, she released an explanation.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle harry mocked kate photo shop fail
Source: mega

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle harry mocked kate photo shop fail
Source: mega

Kate Middleton has only been seen twice since her surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In January, the palace announced Kate was undergoing abdominal surgery, but they've rarely updated the public since. Prince William was spotted with his wife in the car on March 11, but he's also been vague about her recovery, prompting people to speculate something is wrong.

"It's fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so as an isolated incident this is just an unfortunate error," author Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, explained via X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 11.

"But with the Palace's long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it's becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share," Scobie claimed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.