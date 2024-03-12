Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Camp Mock Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail: They’d 'Never Make That Mistake'

In January, the palace announced Kate was undergoing abdominal surgery, but they've rarely updated the public since. Prince William was spotted with his wife in the car on March 11, but he's also been vague about her recovery, prompting people to speculate something is wrong.

"It's fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so as an isolated incident this is just an unfortunate error," author Omid Scobie, who wrote Finding Freedom, explained via X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 11.

"But with the Palace's long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it's becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share," Scobie claimed.