Kate Middleton's Photo-Editing Fail Makes It 'Increasingly Difficult' to 'Believe a Word' the Royal Family Says: Expert
It seems the royal family continues to dig themselves deeper and deeper into a hole of distrust and hate.
Following Kate Middleton's photoshop fail confession, royals expert Omid Scobie revealed the negative impact the situation has on the British monarchy as a result of something as small as the Princess of Wales' poor editing skills.
"It's fair to say that most photos released by the offices of public figures have been retouched in some way, so as an isolated incident this is just an unfortunate error," the Finding Freedom author explained via X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 11.
"But with the Palace's long history of lying, covering up, and even issuing statements on behalf of family members without their permission (cc: Prince Harry), it's becoming increasingly difficult for the public to believe a word (and now photo) they share," Scobie claimed.
The British journalist, 42, concluded: "Gaining that back at this point is an almost impossible task."
While it seems trusting the royal family is hardly in the cards anymore, Kate appeared to try to earn some loyalty back by owning up to altering the now-infamous image — which was a portrait shared for Mother's Day in the U.K. of Prince William's wife and their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — in a follow-up social media message.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate, 42, wrote on Monday morning, less than one day after the initial picture caused controversy.
The manipulated image only fueled conspiracy theories about the Princess' health amid concerns there's more behind the mom-of-three's medical woes than the brief abdominal surgery explanation the royals provided earlier this year.
"I am struggling to believe that the most famous royal family in the world — and the woman who would be queen — fiddled around with photoshop and put out a family pic (designed to quash rumors about her whereabouts) without anyone in the ranks inspecting it. Nah. Not buying it," one user responded to Kate's tweet.
Another critic stated, "someone in your press office/PR department needs a very constructive 1-2-1 or end of year review. This has, in absolutely no way whatsoever, made this bizarre situation any better."
Former Parliamentary candidate Jim Ferguson snubbed: "If it was as simple as that then stop the speculation and release the original pic. I'm sure that whatever was altered cant be that bad. Can it?"
He concluded: "I do find it hard to believe that with a myriad of people with the technical ability within Royal circles to properly edit and oversee a photoshopped pic that this occurred. It's odd to say the least. Release the original if there is nothing to hide and put a stop to the speculation."