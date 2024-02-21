Meghan Markle Will 'Control' Prince Harry's 'Part-Time Royal' Role If He Returns
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly left the U.K. in 2020, but since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, royal experts think the Duke of Sussex will return to the royal fold temporarily. However, will the Duchess of Sussex be comfortable with Harry rejoining The Firm?
According to royal biographer Angela Levin, the Duchess of Sussex will try to "control" Harry becoming a "part-time royal."
"He said in 2023 that he wants to look after the monarchy, make it more modern and look after William's children so that they won't have the same difficult time as he's had now," Levin said on GB News. "William doesn't want anybody messing around with his children."
During a Good Morning America appearance, Harry was asked about Charles' condition.
"I love my family and the fact I was able to get on a plane and spend time with him, I'm grateful for that," the veteran told Will Reeves.
"That stays between me and him," he added when Reeves asked him an intimate question about his meeting with Charles. "I'm sure. The strength of the family unit coming together — I see it all the time."
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed how Harry handled the recent interview.
“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games," Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation," the podcaster added.
Body language expert Judi James noticed how the famous redhead conducted himself while chatting with Reeves.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James noted.
Throughout his time with the anchor, Harry had his hands in his pockets while chatting about the Invictus Games and the Windsors.
"His shrugging looks like a diminishing gesture, as though nothing that has happened is a big deal and that his relationship with his family is just like another family’s," James explained.
"The traditional royal cool and wary one that lets interviewers know a close-down is imminent," James continued. "His ‘I spoke to him’ sounds curt pace-wise and his ‘I went to go to see him as soon as I could’ is said in what sounds like a regal monotone."
While talking to Reeves, Harry attempted to keep the journalist's attention on the Invictus Games — and away from his brood.
"Asked about the emotion involved though and he has to pause and reflect, using a verbal filler to stall for time. His shrug accompanies ‘I love my family’ to create the ‘who doesn’t?’ feel and to imply some awkwardness," James noted.
"He is speedier with the agreements when the idea of reunifying is mentioned, throwing in an ‘absolutely’ and an ‘I’m sure’ before the interviewer has finished asking the question," James added. "Harry performs an emphatic and exaggerated ritual of family unit re-unification when he talks about the strength of a family coming together. He raises and splays his elbows holding his hands apart before pushing them together."