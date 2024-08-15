Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed for Using Their 'Vague' Trip to Colombia to Promote Struggling Sussex Brand
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Colombia on Thursday, August 15, but experts are confused as to why the couple decided to visit the South American nation in the first place.
"They have to have their own reasons to be saying yes to this, and I think it is a little bit baffling in comparison to Nigeria," Victoria Murphy told an outlet. "When they went to Nigeria it was very clear that was an Invictus-focused trip, I think there was a clear purpose for that trip."
"This just feels slightly random, and yes, we're talking about themes they're going to focus on, but it's quite vague on exactly how they're going to and why they've chosen Colombia to highlight those themes," Murphy noted. "One of the things is the conference in November, for child safety, which is obviously really important, but I'm still not sure what it has to do with them."
The Sussexes were invited by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez to discuss online safety, but the commentator said how their mission didn't quite make sense.
"They're not going to the conference, it would make sense if they were," Murphy shared. "But they're not and I don't think they're going to have any presence at the conference, I don't understand why it's being mentioned in connection with their visit."
"In the short term, you can see there's going to be a huge amount of tension over this tour, and probably they feel they want to highlight these areas they've spoken about, women's empowerment, the military community, and it all sounds the intention is positive," she added.
The Sussexes' trip to Nigeria was considered a success, as they were able to expand the Invictus Games' reach. However, their visit to Colombia isn't focused on their veteran advocacy work.
"I think they'll be hoping they can shine a light on the things they think are important," Murphy stated. "But as I said, how much independent control have they had over this program and how much knowledge do they have of it already."
"I don't get the long-term thing. I always felt they work best when it's very clear what they're doing. Invictus is a really good example of this," she shared.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed the duo's time in South America could repair the former actress' public image.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told an outlet. "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
