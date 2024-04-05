Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to 'Force Their Way Into The Firm' After Years of Complaining About Royal Life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020, but after struggling to establish themselves in Hollywood, royal commentators wonder if the couple can survive without the monarchy's help.
In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" and a "flop," and recently, the pair were criticized for relaunching their Archewell platform, where they used their Sussex titles and royal crest despite complaining about the Windsors.
"Harry has made his position quite clear – he wants to be back in the thick of it with royal engagements to boot. The desperation at trying to force his way back into the firm is laid bare for all to see," Nathan Kay wrote in an article. "A rebranded Sussex.com website, the use of titles and increasing associations with worthy causes all paint a very familiar picture."
Meghan and Harry gave up their HRH status when they stepped down as senior-level royals, but they continue to use their proximity to The Crown while living in the U.S.
In 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss their move to California, and the pair alluded to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie being treated poorly due to the royals' racial biases. The infamous tell-all interview brought negative attention to the Windsors and left many Brits disappointed by the confession.
"I believe it’s too late for a Sussex rehabilitation as long as Harry remains married to Meghan," Kay continued. "Our forgiveness could easily have been extended to our prince – after all, we've witnessed his journey from birth and have grown up with him."
- Meghan Markle Will Be 'Onto a New Project in 6 Months' After Launching Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard
- Carole Middleton's 'Endless Support': Princess Kate's Mom Is 'Keep the Family Together' During Future Queen's Illness
- Meghan Markle Sent a 'Hidden Message' to Kate Middleton During Her Recent Public Outing
OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Queen Elizabeth would be saddened by the Sussexes professional decisions.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
Before Meghan and Harry fled England, they released a statement claiming they would "carve out a progressive new role within this institution," but their plans were shut down by Elizabeth.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kay wrote for Daily Express.