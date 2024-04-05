Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to 'Force Their Way Into The Firm' After Years of Complaining About Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020, but after struggling to establish themselves in Hollywood, royal commentators wonder if the couple can survive without the monarchy's help.

In 2023, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" and a "flop," and recently, the pair were criticized for relaunching their Archewell platform, where they used their Sussex titles and royal crest despite complaining about the Windsors.