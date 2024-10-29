Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Professional Relationship Is 'in a Very Bad State'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been attending events alone, and their solo appearances continue to fuel rumors about their professional paths.
“He’s got trouble with his visa,” Angela Levin told GB News. “They’re allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that’s why they’re buying somewhere else.”
“They say they’re going to work separately, then they say they’re buying a house in Portugal — you don’t do that if you don’t want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it’s in a very bad state," Levin added. "But I’m sure they’re trying to work out something."
OK! previously reported Levin claimed the Duchess of Sussex was deeply offended by English journalist Tina Brown's commentary about her.
“Tina Brown described Meghan in a very negative way, a way that no one has dared to before,” Levin said. “Apparently, Meghan is actually inconsolable with tears, crying nonstop, because she really liked Tina Brown and now she’s dropped her.”
“Can you imagine hearing that about yourself? Especially when you think you’re incredibly important and everything you do is global,” she added.
In a podcast interview, Brown claimed Meghan convinced Harry she was "Hollywood's savvy wheeler-dealer who could make them stars."
"She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it," Brown claimed on "The Ankler" podcast. "He just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."
After three years of navigating the entertainment industry, the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" and a "flop," leading experts to believe the duo is strategizing how to distance their brands.
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield alluded to the Sussexes competing against one another as they focus on rehabilitating their public image.
“I think professionally, she's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse," Schofield told an outlet.
When the Sussexes first were focused on making it in Hollywood, they secured joint contracts.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," royal editor Richard Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal — so the Invictus games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
Harry spent weeks jet-setting without his wife, and his trips were viewed as his return to humanitarian work.
"The various engagements he has undertaken are for a whole variety of charities, on his own, and I think they've all gone extremely well," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"He came to Britain for the WellChild Awards, where he interacted with the seriously ill children so beautifully, as we remember that Harry used to. And of course, we know his commitment to Sentebale, in southern Africa," Fitzwilliams added.