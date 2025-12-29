or
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 11th Publicist in 5 Years Allegedly Quit After Kardashian Photo Drama: 'The Final Straw'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former publicist, Meredith Maines, resigned recently after just a year on the job.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's surprising attendance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash last month is still coming back to haunt them.

After it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former publicist, Meredith Maines, resigned after just one year, sources claim the photo-related drama involving the Kardashian family was the “final straw.”

Meredith Maines Resigned Earlier This Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Kris Jenner's birthday last month.

Maines reportedly departed from her post before Christmas, however, she is staying with Harry and Meghan's Archewell charity into the new year to help transition, a source told Page Six on December 28.

The publicist is the royal couple's 11th communications officer in five years.

Her exit from the organization was announced on Friday, December 26.

Meredith Maines is the Sussexes 11th publicist to leave in five years.

“After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026,” Maines shared in a statement to Us Weekly.

She also worked in collaboration with the integrated PR and marketing agency Method Communications, as she was under the employment of the Sussexes.

On November 8, the Spare author, 41, and the Suits actress attended Jenner's lavish birthday bash at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Los Angeles mansion.

Kim Kardashian Posted — Then Deleted Party Photos of the Sussexes

Kim Kardashian shared images from Kris Jenner's party and then quickly deleted the ones of the Sussexes.

After the festivities, Kim Kardashian shared a plethora of snapshots from the memorable night, with one featuring Meghan and Harry. However, in the blink of an eye, the images of the royals were swiftly deleted.

The pair allegedly didn't give consent to the SKIMS founder, 45, to share any photos online.

An insider claimed to Rob Shuter's Substack that the former actress and the prince asked the Kardashian family for the "unapproved" photos to be trashed and were reportedly "furious" that the snaps went up without authorization.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly didn't give consent for their photos to be shared online.

"Kris doesn’t like being told what to do — especially not by royals who live in Montecito,” the source continued. “She said if Meghan and Harry want control, they can have it — just not on her guest list.”

“They were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off,” a source added. “They’ve built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that.”

A different insider added: "Everything the Kardashians do is for public consumption, which leads to business. Harry and Meghan know that. They can’t have their cake and eat it too."

Meghan and Harry also rubbed shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs, including Adele, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Stevie Wonder and Oprah Winfrey.

