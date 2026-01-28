Prince Harry Still the 'Spare' in His Marriage as He's the 'Supporting Character to Meghan Markle's Ambitions'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Prince Harry apparently still feels lost in his professional life — six years after "Megxit."
The Duke of Sussex, 41, is trying to find his footing in Hollywood as his wife, Meghan Markle, continues to grow her business endeavors.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to California in 2020
Harry and Meghan, 44, left the royal family in 2020 and settled in Montecito, Calif. He then published his tell-all memoir Spare in 2023, in which he detailed feeling secondary to his older brother and heir to the British throne, Prince William.
"Prince Harry has essentially traded one hierarchy for another," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News recently. "In the royal family, he was the spare to Prince William."
Meghan Markle Is Focused on Her As Ever Brand
"In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions. The entertainment industry rewards relevance, star power and personal branding," she continued.
In recent years, the Suits star has put her energy into pursuits such as her As Ever lifestyle brand, her Netflix documentaries, as well as perfecting her jam and jelly recipes. She dropped her series With Love, Meghan, on the streamer last year and is also currently concentrating on their Archewell Philanthropies organization.
"Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem," the "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" podcast host explained.
The Duke of Sussex Isn't 'Settled' in His West Coast Life
She noted that "by contrast, Harry has struggled to define a role beyond being ‘Prince Harry,’ which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background."
According to the YouTuber, the Invictus Games founder doesn't feel "settled" on the West Coast as he's far from his family, who reside in the United Kingdom.
In England, Harry kept busy with his charity ventures and military work; however, in the Golden State, Harry doesn't have "direction."
Prince Harry Is Still 'Sidelined' in His Marriage
Sources told Page Six on January 26 how Harry is "sidelined" as the "spare" in his relationship with Meghan. He reportedly doesn't have a "steady income" and often stays home with their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
“Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” the insider divulged. “It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record."
“He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that," they claimed. “I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now."