Prince Harry Still the 'Spare' in His Marriage as He's the 'Supporting Character to Meghan Markle's Ambitions'

Prince Harry apparently still feels lost in his professional life — six years after "Megxit." The Duke of Sussex, 41, is trying to find his footing in Hollywood as his wife, Meghan Markle, continues to grow her business endeavors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved to California in 2020

Source: MEGA The Sussexes stepped back from The Firm in 2020.

Harry and Meghan, 44, left the royal family in 2020 and settled in Montecito, Calif. He then published his tell-all memoir Spare in 2023, in which he detailed feeling secondary to his older brother and heir to the British throne, Prince William. "Prince Harry has essentially traded one hierarchy for another," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News recently. "In the royal family, he was the spare to Prince William."

Meghan Markle Is Focused on Her As Ever Brand

Source: Netflix Meghan Markle is focusing on her Netflix documentaries for the time being.

"In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions. The entertainment industry rewards relevance, star power and personal branding," she continued. In recent years, the Suits star has put her energy into pursuits such as her As Ever lifestyle brand, her Netflix documentaries, as well as perfecting her jam and jelly recipes. She dropped her series With Love, Meghan, on the streamer last year and is also currently concentrating on their Archewell Philanthropies organization. "Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem," the "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" podcast host explained.

The Duke of Sussex Isn't 'Settled' in His West Coast Life

Source: MEGA Prince Harry isn't 'settled' in his California life.

She noted that "by contrast, Harry has struggled to define a role beyond being ‘Prince Harry,’ which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background." According to the YouTuber, the Invictus Games founder doesn't feel "settled" on the West Coast as he's far from his family, who reside in the United Kingdom. In England, Harry kept busy with his charity ventures and military work; however, in the Golden State, Harry doesn't have "direction."

Prince Harry Is Still 'Sidelined' in His Marriage

Source: MEGA Sources revealed that Prince Harry should concentrate on his charity work.