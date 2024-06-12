Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Undoubtedly Want to be Seen' at the 'Met Gala and Oscars' After Ditching the Royal Family

"The challenge for Harry and Meghan is to attend comparable events in the United States which are not focused on them," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.

"The Met Gala and the Oscars are the sort of events they would benefit from being seen at, since they have pretensions to be A-listers," he continued. "Barack Obama's 60th, held in 2021, the year they were in Time Magazine's Top 100, is the sort of event they would undoubtedly want to be seen at but were not invited to."