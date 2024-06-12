Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Undoubtedly Want to be Seen' at the 'Met Gala and Oscars' After Ditching the Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rebuilding their image after being labeled a "Hollywood flop,'' and it sounds like they only want to be seen out and about even more to get on people's good sides.
"The challenge for Harry and Meghan is to attend comparable events in the United States which are not focused on them," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
"The Met Gala and the Oscars are the sort of events they would benefit from being seen at, since they have pretensions to be A-listers," he continued. "Barack Obama's 60th, held in 2021, the year they were in Time Magazine's Top 100, is the sort of event they would undoubtedly want to be seen at but were not invited to."
OK! previously reported Tom Quinn claimed the Duchess of Sussex is enjoying being back on the West Coast, but Harry is becoming homesick.
"Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent, but then she was only part of the royal family for a relatively short time," Quinn told an outlet. "She has more to focus on in the States than her husband has."
According to Quinn, Harry "has a little to do beyond brooding over the past."
Harry left the royal fold in 2020 and lost several privileges — including his HRH status — after stepping down from his role.
"Given Harry was born into the royal family in Britain, it's understandable that he would have a strong emotional attachment to his past as part of the royal family," he explained.
"On the other hand, Meghan was born and raised in America and it would feel more like home to her and so it makes sense that she has an easier time moving on from their time as working members of the royal family and is focused on her opportunities in the U.S.," he continued.
Despite the Sussexes having different backgrounds, Quinn noted that the partners continue to lean on each other.
"As a couple, they may be able to navigate these differences and find ways to support each other in their respective pursuits," Quinn concluded. "It could simply be a matter of balancing individual ambitions with their shared commitment as a married couple."
While traveling around Abuja and Lagos, Harry and Meghan gave insight into their life at home in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry gushed. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Mirror.