Meghan Markle Skipped 'Suits' Reunion After Being Shunned by Hollywood Heavy Hitters

"Meghan was invited to the mini-Golden Globes reunion by production," Kinsey Schofield claimed to an outlet. "That is who would have invited her."

Although Meghan's former friends were highlighted during the awards ceremony, the people behind the scenes hoped the American royal would make a cameo alongside them.

"Presenters can’t just bring a plus-one onstage," the podcast explained. "Production and talent bookers would have organized the appearance."

"And yes, the ultimate objective would be a Meghan Markle appearance because that would have been excellent PR for a struggling award show," she noted. "It would take one phone call to [her agent] to secure Meghan onstage, not a group chat."