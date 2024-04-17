Meghan Markle's Upcoming Cooking Show Won't Be Filmed at Her Lavish $14 Million California Mansion
Meghan Markle is returning to the small screen, but instead of reading lines, the Duchess of Sussex will share her beloved recipes with fans on her new cooking series. However, a source told an outlet "Netflix has rented a house in Montecito for filming."
The program will celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.”
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Suits star hopes to become an influential figure within the lifestyle industry.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
Former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson speculated that the American duchess' love of privacy could make things difficult for her to connect with fans.
“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” she explained.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
In Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries, the pair shared some insight into their lives in the U.S. but avoided giving away intimate details about their move.
“In Harry and Meghan and the Oprah interview, Meghan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life," Richardson said. "But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.”
"But any exploitation of her title, coat of arms etc. will cause friction with the palace. It’s very much frowned upon to exploit royal status for commercial gain," she added.
In 2023, Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify and the professional loss resulted in her being branded a "grifter" by one of the company's executives. Despite the toll it had on her reputation, Meghan signed with WME within the same year, and the talent agency is expected to help her rebrand.
“Becoming a lifestyle guru offers endless opportunities to make serious money via brand deals,” Richardson noted. ''It’s not difficult to imagine the clamor for Duchess of Sussex-branded cookware, furniture, loungewear, yoga mats etc.''
“Having a royal seal of approval certainly raises the stakes in terms of what she could charge for partnerships and how consumers would view the products," she concluded.
Along with her upcoming program, "Archetypes" was acquired by Lemonada after Spotify decided to part ways with Archewell Audio.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
