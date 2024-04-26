Kate Middleton Is a 'Caring' Boss Who Often 'Giggles' With Royal Staffers, Former Butler Reveals
Kate Middleton is often praised for her graceful nature, and former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed what it's like working for the Princess of Wales.
“With Kate, she was just fun to be around. The thing I remember is, she was quite caring, asking how I was, how my family were," Grant Harrold, who spoke on behalf of Spin Genie, revealed. "In parts of conversations, we’d be giggling and laughing."
"I was very much allowed to be part of that and feel lucky I was allowed to be there and be part of that," he added. "They were obviously comfortable with me being around.”
Harrold worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla from 2004 and 2011, and he was able to see the princess and Prince William during the early stages of their relationship
"I’m really grateful for all those memories,'' Harold noted. "I think now, and I might be wrong, it’s a much bigger organization and I would be one of a number but there it wasn’t quite like that."
The brunette beauty has always been described in a good light, but Kate's American sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, developed a reputation for mistreating staffers.
OK! previously reported Kensington Palace's email correspondence was leaked, with employees claiming they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."
One of these aides went on to say that the idea of coming to work with Meghan made her "feel sick."
When the accusations first made headlines in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex adamantly denied them.
“Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson released in March 2021 read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
Although Meghan and Prince Harry viewed the assertion as an attempt to undermine the Suits star's integrity, royal experts think there is a level of validity to the scandal.
"Where there’s smoke, there’s fire," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "There have been too many examples of the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ for the allegations not to be true. … In contrast, not even one such report has ever been raised regarding Kate Middleton. Ask her family’s butcher from when she was a little girl growing up."
"She was [described] as a polite little girl," Fordwich shared of the future queen. "He was [later] invited to her wedding to Prince William in Westminster Abbey. An amazing track record indeed."
In an interview, private secretary Samantha Cohen admitted the American-based royals had a high employee turnover.
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she told an outlet.