Meghan Markle Slammed for Ditching Friends She 'No Longer Needs'

In recent weeks, Harry has used his platform to promote his humanitarian work, while Meghan stayed home in California building American Riviera Orchard and taking care of their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden predicted the Sussexes are beginning to separate their professional lives.

“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden told the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”