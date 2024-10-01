Meghan Markle Slammed for Ditching Friends She 'No Longer Needs'
Meghan Markle is often seen cozying up to billionaires and A-listers, but one royal biographer thinks the Duchess of Sussex isn't interested in maintaining relationships she can't benefit from.
"My own feeling is that this is the beginning of the end. Because once she finds that she's okay on her own, then she's satisfied," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News.
"As we've seen throughout her life, she drops people when she no longer needs them, and I think that will be what happens around the corner," Levin noted.
In recent weeks, Harry has used his platform to promote his humanitarian work, while Meghan stayed home in California building American Riviera Orchard and taking care of their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden predicted the Sussexes are beginning to separate their professional lives.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden told the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Harry traveled to New York for Climate Week and London on Monday, September 30, for the WellChild Awards.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted of the trips. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
Public relations expert Mark Borkowski urged the Sussexes to be vulnerable with their fans after being called a "Hollywood flop."
“If you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again,” Borkowski told an outlet.
“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really,” he continued. “So, I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognizing, 'We’ve made mistakes.’"
The Sussexes first secured opportunities together when they moved to the U.S., but the partners are slowly pursuing their individual passions.
"This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor," celebrity branding expert Doug Eldridge told an outlet.
"Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the royal family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity," Eldridge continued. "By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table."