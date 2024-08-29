Prince Harry's Upcoming Solo Trip to New York Is an Attempt to 'Prove He Is Still Relevant'

When Spotify parted ways with Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple were called "grifters" by a Spotify executive. Following a rough professional year, the Sussexes were expected to rebuild their reputation in Hollywood.

In recent months, the Sussexes have received positive attention for their international trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

"If you are a member of the royal family, you just are relevant," Cole told GB News. "If you're a semi-detached member of the royal family living in California, you have to be on the move to show that you are of some worth to the world, hence the recent trips with his wife to Nigeria and Colombia."