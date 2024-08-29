Prince Harry's Upcoming Solo Trip to New York Is an Attempt to 'Prove He Is Still Relevant'
Prince Harry is set to travel to New York for U.N. General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week, but critics think the Duke of Sussex is using the trip to rebuild his image.
Royal expert Michael Cole branded the visit as a "further attempt to prove he is relevant."
When Spotify parted ways with Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple were called "grifters" by a Spotify executive. Following a rough professional year, the Sussexes were expected to rebuild their reputation in Hollywood.
In recent months, the Sussexes have received positive attention for their international trips to Nigeria and Colombia.
"If you are a member of the royal family, you just are relevant," Cole told GB News. "If you're a semi-detached member of the royal family living in California, you have to be on the move to show that you are of some worth to the world, hence the recent trips with his wife to Nigeria and Colombia."
Aside from being scheduled to appear in New York City, the Duke of Sussex won't be accompanied by former chief-of-staff Josh Kettler. OK! previously reported Kettler stepped down from his role after three months of working for the duke.
"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what was been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."
When Kettler first began working with Harry, he traveled to the U.K. and West Africa with the veteran, but he left his position shortly before the father-of-two touched down in Colombia.
"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted. "We do have an upcoming Colombia visit from the couple. And it begs the question, why is it he quit after just three months?"
According to reports, Kettler was hired on a "trial basis" and his decision to leave the role was "mutual."
"It could simply be that by virtue of the fact that they are working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they are far more employable elsewhere and can get better offers, who can pay them more money because clearly having that on your CV gives you a lot of kudos," Walker stated. "Or it could be something about perhaps the working with the characters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
In April, private secretary Samantha Cohen claimed the Sussexes had a high employee turnover during their time in the royal family. Other rumors surrounding the Sussexes' professionalism also continue to follow them.
"Everyone is harking back to what happens when Harry and Meghan left as working members of the royal family, and the fallout from various ex-members of Kensington Palace staff who have spoken to various papers about their time and their experience of working for Harry and Meghan," Walker stated.
"But it's a huge challenge for their remaining staff to try and put a lid on this ahead of their Colombia tour, which clearly they are going to want to be pushing forward the narrative," he added. "It's meant to be all happy and nice, and an unofficial royal tour shining a light on online security for children, which clearly it won't be because we're talking about an ex-staff member who's left a big shock."