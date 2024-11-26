Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Costar Patrick J. Adams Admits He Was 'Miserable' and 'Drinking Too Much' While Filming Season 7

The actor, 43, admitted that drinking helped "numb" himself to his issues, but things just got worse in his personal life.

"They were taking a toll on my relationship, for sure, but also just making me a very not present father. That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably, because I don’t wanna be that dad,’" Adams spilled of the two kids he shares with wife Troian Bellisario.

"The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop stop drinking," he insisted. "It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen."