Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Costar Patrick J. Adams Admits He Was 'Miserable' and 'Drinking Too Much' While Filming Season 7
Suits costars and onscreen lovers Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams both left the show after the seventh season, but their departures stemmed from very different reasons.
While the mother-of-two bid farewell due to her relationship with Prince Harry, Adams revealed on the Tuesday, November 26, episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast that he needed time off to improve his mental health.
"I was drinking too much [at] the end of season seven. I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. Pretty miserable [and] I would say, pretty depressed," he confessed. "I didn’t have the tools to deal with that depression beyond just spending money and drinking too much, and not really knowing how to talk about it."
The actor, 43, admitted that drinking helped "numb" himself to his issues, but things just got worse in his personal life.
"They were taking a toll on my relationship, for sure, but also just making me a very not present father. That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably, because I don’t wanna be that dad,’" Adams spilled of the two kids he shares with wife Troian Bellisario.
"The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop stop drinking," he insisted. "It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen."
Adams admitted his only reason to continue on with the show — which ended after nine seasons — was the hefty paycheck.
"Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think about the money [costar Gabriel Macht] made those last two years, but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage," he stated. "It was time."
The beloved star wound up making a cameo in Season 9, though he's not slated to appeared in the spinoff Suits L.A.
On the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, never came back and hasn't acted since marrying Harry in 2018.
Last month, Adams revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that upon announcing the launch of his Suits rewatch podcast, the Duchess of Sussex reached out to him.
"She sent a lovely text message when we decided we were doing it. Obviously, we informed the cast and said, 'Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story,'" he shared.
"Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show, and she sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help," Adams continued. "We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that."