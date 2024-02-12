'Suits' Actors Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht 'Have Not Communicated' With Former Costar Meghan Markle Recently
Meghan Markle is not only estranged from the royal family but from her Suits costars too.
Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, who both worked with Prince Harry’s wife for seven seasons of the hit drama show, recently revealed whether they’ve been in touch with the Duchess of Sussex since her departure from the series in 2017.
Patrick and Gabriel admitted it’s been a while since they spoke to Meghan while speaking about their participation in a Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile with a news publication.
Patrick confessed he’s had "no communication" with Meghan recently, though he couldn’t stop his goofy sense of humor and pretended to get a call from the 42-year-old during an interview published Saturday, February 10.
Gabriel similarly revealed he hadn’t had direct contact with Meghan, however, he appreciatively acknowledged her recent support for Suits after the show found itself among the most popular series to binge on Netflix and Peacock last year.
"I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice," he explained.
Gabriel appeared to be referring to Meghan's chat with Variety while she was in attendance at the publication’s "Power of Women" event in November 2023.
"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," Meghan, who left the show one year before tying the knot with Prince Harry, detailed. "It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."
Suits didn't last too long after Markle left the show in 2017, as the series came to an end in 2019 upon conclusion of its ninth season.
The cast of the award-winning drama, which first aired in 2011, recently reunited at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, however, the actress-turned-royal was notably not in attendance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Meghan's absence at the highly-publicized event didn't come as much of a surprise, a source claimed her lack of attendance apparently had to do with a scheduling conflict.
"We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment," an insider told Page Six after the awards show last month.
In September 2023, Patrick took to Instagram in the midst of Suits' reignited spark in popularity to express love for his fellow costars — though the upload was later taken down.
"I miss my friends," Patrick captioned the since-deleted post, which featured a photo of Meghan and actress Sarah Rafferty.
The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Patrick and Gabriel about their current communication status with Meghan.