10 of the Most Jaw-Dropping Revelations From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey Interview

Daunted by bad press and the rigors of royal life, the divorced, biracial American Meghan said she experienced suicidal thoughts while she and Prince Harry resided in the U.K.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she recalled. When she asked the palace for help, however, she was rebuffed. "They said my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution."