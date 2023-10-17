Meghan Markle Naively Assumed Prince Andrew Was Queen Elizabeth's 'Assistant'

Harry claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was excited to meet his paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"Fun. I love grandma's," Meghan told Harry.

“Just whatever you do, don't talk over her,” Andrew and Sarah Ferguson told the actress.

“After a moment, Meg asked me something about the Queen's assistant," Harry recalled. “That man holding the purse. The man who walked her to the door. That wasn't her assistant. That was her second son, Andrew. She definitely hadn't Googled us.”