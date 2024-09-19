Meghan Markle 'Keeps a Really Tight Leash' on Prince Harry, Claims Lady Victoria Hervey: 'He's Deprived of Freedom'

"I think she's so worried about him straying and seeing his old friends and spending time with them and remembering his old life, that she's got him in this cage where all he knows is this life that he has with her," she explained on GB News.

"I think she keeps him on a really tight leash. You can see it in him, he's deprived of freedom," Hervey insisted. "She's sort of his therapist and his babysitter and he's very, very dependent on her."