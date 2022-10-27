Meghan Markle Labeled 'Unemployable' Because Of Alleged Backstabbing: 'She Will Turn Around & Bite You,' Insists Expert
While Meghan Markle had steady work as a Hollywood actress — she appeared in over 100 episode of Suits, her most famous gig — the mom-of-two's frequent public complaints seem to have caused people to shy away from working with her.
"She kind of scatterguns these interviews around the world. She says one thing to Oprah [Winfrey], another thing to another journalist. You can’t seem to keep up. It does seem to be one problem after another," royal expert Neil Sean pointed out in one of his YouTube videos. "Now it looks like she has become unmarketable. But more importantly, she’s not very careful, and allegedly unemployable."
"I’ve been told by a very good source that people will be very scared to take her on because seemingly at some point she will turn around and bite you. And that’s the problem," he continued. "It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are. If they feel that you’re really documenting this experience for later use to portray yourself in a totally different light ... [you won't be hired]."
Since leaving the monarchy, the former actress, 41, has launched her podcast "Archetypes" while she and Prince Harry, 38, created Archewell Productions. Through the latter, the two have been working on a few projects with Netflix — but even that venture is enduring a slew of issues.
One source explained the Sussexes' documentary is being delayed because the couple was going overboard on editing choices, while another insider insisted the streaming service is hesitant to put out the work because of the recent backlash they've received over The Crown.
And even though the parents-of-two were involved in the production of the doc, Meghan still doesn't seem content with the material, telling Variety their "story" isn't being told "the way" they would have preferred.
