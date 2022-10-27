Meghan Markle Labeled 'Unemployable' Because Of Alleged Backstabbing: 'She Will Turn Around & Bite You,' Insists Expert

"I’ve been told by a very good source that people will be very scared to take her on because seemingly at some point she will turn around and bite you. And that’s the problem," he continued. "It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are. If they feel that you’re really documenting this experience for later use to portray yourself in a totally different light ... [you won't be hired]."

MEGHAN MARKLE 'DISAPPOINTED' BY 'DEAL OR NO DEAL' BACKLASH, HOPES PEOPLE WILL MOVE ON FROM THE DRAMA

Since leaving the monarchy, the former actress, 41, has launched her podcast "Archetypes" while she and Prince Harry, 38, created Archewell Productions. Through the latter, the two have been working on a few projects with Netflix — but even that venture is enduring a slew of issues.