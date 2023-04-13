Meghan Markle 'Highly Unlikely' To Attend A Royal Event Ever Again After Coronation Snub, Claims Author

While in the U.K., Harry will likely bunk at Frogmore Cottage, though that's the last occasion he'll sleep there, as Charles evicted him and Meghan from the property earlier this month, though he allegedly gave them until after the coronation to move out all of their belongings.

It's rumored the abode may be gifted to Prince Andrew, as Charles is reportedly trying to get his disgraced brother to move out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor to make way for William since he's the heir to the throne.

The Mirror obtained Jobson's quotes, which he originally gave to The Sun.