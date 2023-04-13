Meghan Markle 'Highly Unlikely' To Attend A Royal Event Ever Again After Coronation Snub, Claims Author
The other day, a spokesman for the Sussexes revealed Prince Harry would be attending King Charles' May 6 coronation while Meghan Markle stays behind in California with their two children.
And while some think it's the best decision for the couple, author Robert Jobson believes the snub signals the end of her relationship with the royal family.
"It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father. It is the most pragmatic move in a difficult situation and Harry has got it right. He would deeply regret it if he didn't attend the biggest day of his father's life," he explained to one outlet. "But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the King's funeral."
Meanwhile, royal expert Eloise Parker told one publication Prince William and Kate Middleton are probably glad the former actress is staying put in America.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," she shared.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," Parker continued. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
It's also unlikely that any drama will go down between the brothers, as a British publication reported the dad-of-two will be seated several rows behind his older sibling.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While in the U.K., Harry will likely bunk at Frogmore Cottage, though that's the last occasion he'll sleep there, as Charles evicted him and Meghan from the property earlier this month, though he allegedly gave them until after the coronation to move out all of their belongings.
It's rumored the abode may be gifted to Prince Andrew, as Charles is reportedly trying to get his disgraced brother to move out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor to make way for William since he's the heir to the throne.
The Mirror obtained Jobson's quotes, which he originally gave to The Sun.