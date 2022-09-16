Meghan Markle’s 'Variety' Cover Has Been Delayed 'Out Of Respect' For The Queen
Meghan Markle might have to pump the breaks on expanding her Archewell brand. Her recent cover has been put on pause due to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The actress was a part of Variety's Power of Women honorees including inspirational figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Ava Duvernay and Malala. But the publication made the decision to delay the release of the Duchess of Sussex's cover while her husband, Prince Harry, and his family mourn the loss of their matriarch.
The outlet made the announcement Wednesday, September 14, via Twitter. "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honorees. The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II."
The Suits alum's cover moment isn't the only project she's put on pause since Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8. The recently released Spotify project "Archetypes" has gone on a short hiatus during the mourning period.
The decision to pivot her focus from her growing media brand to the loss of an in-law follows her highly publicized cover story that was released, Monday, August 29. During the interview, Meghan made a variety of claims against the monarchy and its structure. The actress shared, "just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy."
The Los Angeles native has been critical of the British press, the firm and her time in England since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. But with the death of Her Majesty, it might not be appropriate to release anything that would mention their time together.
While Meghan continues to push back the release of various projects, her husband is attempting to complete his highly anticipated memoir — and hopes to add details about his now deceased grandmother.
OK! previously reported, the Duke was rushing to update his tell-all to include new chapters about Elizabeth to ensure that the book isn't outdated before its November release.