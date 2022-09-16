Meghan Markle’s 'Variety' Cover Has Been Delayed 'Out Of Respect' For The Queen

Meghan Markle might have to pump the breaks on expanding her Archewell brand. Her recent cover has been put on pause due to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The actress was a part of Variety's Power of Women honorees including inspirational figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Ava Duvernay and Malala. But the publication made the decision to delay the release of the Duchess of Sussex's cover while her husband, Prince Harry, and his family mourn the loss of their matriarch.