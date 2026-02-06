EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle on Verge of Giving Up Trying to Beat Brand Kate — After Future Queen's Christmas Kindness Blitz Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling like she can't compete with Kate Middleton. Aaron Tinney Feb. 6 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is said to be privately reassessing her public strategy after a highly visible Christmas display by Kate Middleton left the Duchess of Sussex feeling she cannot compete with what one source told OK! represented the peak of the future queen's "unassailable brand of warmth and duty." The moment came after Kate, 44, returned to public life following cancer treatment to lead her annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, an event broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling like she can't compete with Kate Middleton's brand.

Article continues below advertisement

Joined by her husband Prince William, 43, and their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, Kate placed kindness, community, and quiet resilience at the heart of the service, drawing widespread praise at home and abroad. In a recorded message played during the broadcast, Kate urged viewers to focus on everyday compassion. "At its heart Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest most human ways," she said. "Not in sentimental or grand gestures. But gentle ones."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton sent a message at the Christmas concert.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "These simple acts of care might seem small but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong." Sources say the message, combined with the symbolism of Kate performing a piano duet with her little girl Charlotte, reinforced a contrast Meghan has struggled to overcome since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. One insider told us: "Meghan has invested enormous energy into establishing an international identity of her own, but events like this highlight the fundamental difference between the two women. Kate's appeal is understated and grounded in duty, which gives her a depth of public trust that is extremely difficult to compete with."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The service featured readings from Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with music from performers including Katie Melua and Dan Smith. Kate also spoke of connection and belonging. "Christmas is a time which reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together," she said. Kate added: "At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton performed a piano duet at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

For Meghan, who now lives in California with her husband, Prince Harry, 41, and their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, the timing was bruising. A source said: "There's an increasing sense that Meghan is exhausted by the constant comparison with Kate and by the pressure to counter moments so deeply embedded in royal tradition. She's begun to question whether trying to rival that image is realistic or even worth the emotional cost." The source said the kindness-focused event struck a particular chord. They added: "Kate didn't rely on branding or messaging. She simply appeared, having endured serious illness, and spoke quietly about kindness and compassion. That kind of authenticity is rooted in her role, and Meghan understands it isn't easily reproduced outside the royal system." Another source suggested the Christmas broadcast marked a turning point in Meghan's approach to her "personal brand." They said: "Meghan takes pride in what she's achieved, but she's also clear-eyed about the limits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle lives in California with Prince Harry and their children.