Meghan Markle 'Wanted to Be on an English Reality TV Show' Before Marrying Prince Harry

Although Meghan didn't become the next Kim Kardashian, she is now rebranding herself in America after being called a "Hollywood flop." OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Duchess of Sussex feels people often ridicule her.

"There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned – she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he added.