Meghan Markle 'Wanted to Be on an English Reality TV Show' Before Marrying Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's former friend Lizzy Cundy revealed the Duchess of Sussex had dreams of being on an unscripted show before marrying Prince Harry.
Cundy told an outlet that Meghan "wanted to be on an English Reality TV show"
"Do you know any famous guys?" she claimed Meghan asked her. "I'm single and I really love English men."
Although Meghan didn't become the next Kim Kardashian, she is now rebranding herself in America after being called a "Hollywood flop." OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Duchess of Sussex feels people often ridicule her.
"There is a growing rift between Harry and Meghan caused by Meghan’s increasing concern that her life is not going in the direction she had planned – she loves media attention and hates the fact that surveys suggest she and Harry are no longer of much interest to the American public," Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he added.
Currently, the former actress is developing American Riviera Orchard and is creating a cooking show for Netflix.
"She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized," Quinn shared. "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her — she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."
Despite Quinn's commentary, insiders said Meghan is proud of American Riviera Orchard's ability to gain a large following even though it is not yet available to purchase.
"The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” a source told an outlet. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”
“[She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives,” the insider continued.
As Meghan's pals promote American Riviera Orchard on social media, reports revealed King Charles' Waitrose Duchy Organics sales skyrocketed during the same period.
"She is trying to establish herself as a lifestyle mogul, but now she's competing with a royal rival," a source shared. "She had no idea [about this] and now suddenly, as she sees it, there's a glut of his products on the market."
"She's one step away from calling Charles about the clash, but Prince Harry is holding her back," they added.
Though rumors about Charles using his company to snub his daughter-in-law have been spreading. one royal commentator doesn't believe the allegations.
"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," royal commentator Jennie Bond said. "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now."
“The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens," she added.
Cundy spoke to Daily Mail.